JP Taravella Boys Soccer Heads Into Busy Week With a Record of 5-2 • Tamarac Talk

By: Matt Rothman

For the third time since 2016, the JP Taravella boys soccer team has started the season with at least five wins in their first seven games.

The Trojans are currently 5-2 this year and recently had a four-game winning streak snapped. The Trojans started the season out by beating Piper High School. Despite falling in their next game, JPT then beat Miramar, Charles. W Flanagan, Coral Springs Charter, and Hallandale High School. They also outscored their opponents 14-1 in those games before falling to Fort Lauderdale His School in their last game on Friday.

Next, JPT will begin another busy week of games, starting with a Matchup against McArthur High School on Monday, Dec. 12, at 5 pm Following that, they will play three more games with matchups against Coconut Creek, Blanche Ely, and Stranahan High School.

