JP Estrella, four-star forward, commits to Tennessee basketball

JP Estrella was getting ready to leave a Tennessee basketball practice on his official visit in June.

There was a problem, though: Estrella didn’t want to go.

“It was really the only visit that I didn’t really want to leave,” Estrella said. “I remember we were watching a practice and all the stuff was packed up in Coach (Gregg) Polinsky’s car to head out. I just wanted to finish watching the practice.”

Estrella won’t have to worry about leaving in the future.

The four-star forward from Portland, Maine, announced his commitment to Tennessee on Friday. He is the third member of the 2023 class for UT, joining four-star forward Cade Phillips and four-star guard Freddie Dilione.

