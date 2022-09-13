Joyce Sisters enjoying time together with Kiski Area volleyball

By:



Monday, September 12, 2022 | 9:54 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Kiski Area’s Madeline Joyce (4) celebrates with Sydney Joyce and Laci Safranyos (14) after defeating Norwin on Aug. 29, 2022, at Kiski. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Kiski Area’s Madeline Joyce scores against Norwin’s Kate Botti during their match on Aug. 29, 2022, at Kiski. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Kiski Area’s Sydney Joyce sets across from Norwin’s Megan Potthoff last month. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Kiski Area’s Sydney Joyce is introduced before a match against Norwin on Aug. 29, 2022, at Kiski. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Kiski Area’s Madline Joyce celebrates with Chloe Walshans (12) and Sydney Joyce (24) after scoring against Norwin during their match on Aug. 29, 2022, at Kiski. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Kiski Area’s Madeline Joyce scores against Norwin’s Kate Botti during their match on Aug. 29, 2022, at Kiski. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Kiski Area’s Madeline Joyce (center) celebrates Sydney Joyce and Cora Coleman after scoring during their match against Norwin on Aug. 29, 2022, at Kiski. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Kiski Area head Coach Jodie McCartney watches a match against Norwin on Aug. 29, 2022, at Kiski.

Previous

Next

Maddie Joyce started playing organized volleyball in sixth grade, and at the time, she was hitting the ball around with older sister Sydney and mom, Robin, who enjoyed a standout career at Duquesne in the 1990s.

With those influences, she formed a foundation that now has brought her notoriety, including an all-WPIAL selection last year as a freshman at Kiski Area.

She was one of only two freshmen — Serra Catholic’s Cassidy Trahan in Class 2A was the other — to earn all-WPIAL honors last year.

“I’ve always looked up to my sister,” Maddie Joyce said. “She really got me in love with the game of volleyball. We talk all the time about volleyball and also life in general. We’ve got each other’s backs on and off the court.”

Sydney Joyce, a senior co-captain who is coming off a junior season where she earned all-section laurels, is happy to have her sister around.

“Last year was a really great experience for Maddie and I,” she said. “We’re sisters, and we sometimes argue and are hard on each other, but she’s my best friend, and we’re on the court together pulling for each other as we try and help the team win matches.”

The Joyce Sisters are part of a talented and experienced core that hopes to return to the Playoffs and make a deep run in Class 3A.

Maddie Joyce, who began her career by calling on her extensive Revolution club experience in matches and tournaments, earned her all-WPIAL stripes as a libero and defensive specialist. Despite standing just 5-foot-2, she was all over the court making plays.

“I am never satisfied. There are always ways and opportunities to improve my game,” Maddie Joyce said.

This year, adding a hitter role to her defensive duties, she has more range and can make more plays.

“I will do whatever the team needs me to do,” Maddie said. “I was expecting to be more back row like I was last year and wasn’t expecting to hit because of my height. I do love the power to hit and not have the limitations like a libero would.”

Sydney Joyce, at 5-6, shows her versatility as a setter in the back row and as a right side hitter in the front row.

Offseason realignment left Kiski Area in Section 5-3A with the likes of Franklin Regional, Armstrong, Latrobe and Indiana.

“Obviously, making the Playoffs is not easy, especially in our section with a number of really good teams,” said Sydney Joyce, who is battling back from an ankle injury suffered during her club season in the spring.

“We want to show we have the Talent and the drive to be more than a team that just makes the Playoffs and goes out in the first round. Last year showed us what we needed to do to take that next step.”

Kiski Area kicked off its season Aug. 29 with a spirited five-set win over Norwin at Kiski Area High School. Bad weather forced the teams to move the annual Pack the Park event inside from the grass court at Kennedy Park.

“It was a long game, but as a team, we came together and talked through a lot of things, and we came out with a nice win,” Maddie Joyce said.

The Cavaliers followed up the win over Norwin with 3-0 victories against Connellsville and Penn Hills.

Kiski opened section play last Tuesday with a 3-1 loss at Armstrong.

“We won the second game, but the first game was really close and could’ve gone either way,” Sydney Joyce said.

“Armstrong is a great team, and there is no shame in losing to them, but we know if we did certain things better, that match could’ve gone our way. We have to remember that for the next time we play them.”

The Cavaliers host a key Section 5 match against Indiana on Tuesday evening.

“That’s a big one for us,” Sydney Joyce said. “Indiana is a great team. It should be a competitive match. Against many of the teams in the section, it’s going to be a tough match and a toss-up. We want to beat Indiana to even our section record after the loss to Armstrong.”

While it is still early in her high school career, Maddie Joyce has an eye towards playing at the next level, and she’s visited some schools in Division II and Division III.

Sydney Joyce said she also hopes to possibly play in college, but with the desire to pursue a medical course of study, academics will take priority along with finding the right school.

“Not knowing how much longer I will be playing beyond this season, I am making sure I don’t take anything for granted,” Sydney Joyce said.

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Michael by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .

Tags: Kiski Area