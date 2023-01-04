Joy Behar rips ‘heterosexual men’ for supporting tackle football

“The View” co-host Joy Behar hit conservatives and heterosexual men on Wednesday for their support of tackle football.

“45% of Americans think that tackle football is appropriate. Heterosexual men voted the most support for kids doing football. And conservatives were more likely to support youth tackle football. Just saying,” Behar said with disdain.

The hosts were discussing Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin, who collapsed during a game Monday night and suffered cardiac arrest, and renewed calls for the NFL to make safety a top priority.

Co-host Sunny Hostin told a story about her son, who suffered from a hamstring injury while playing football.

“They realized at that point, uh-oh. I could – that could happen to my brain, and so he quit,” Hostin explained.

Co-host Sara Haines said the injury wouldn’t turn people away from football because it’s a huge part of tradition.

“I grew up, and football was just the norm. My parents went to the games long after we were even in high school because the whole town did. I loved ‘Friday Night Lights,’ et cetera, et cetera. What it might change is people that have kids coming up because like me, you even wouldn’t have known all the damage that could be done now,” Haines added.

Haines expressed concern over CTE – Chronic traumatic encephalopathy – and said she wouldn’t let her kids fall in love with football. CTE is a neurodegenerative disease linked to repeated head trauma that has befallen numerous football players.

“I think a lot of Mothers certainly feel that way and have felt that way for a long time, but it’s – the way my son describes it is, it’s a family. It’s a bonding experience that he had never had before,” Hostin added.

Joy Behar blasted Heterosexual men for enjoying football. ABC via Getty Images

Behar Suggested people play golf or tennis instead.

Hamlin’s heartbeat was restored on the field on Monday in Cincinnati as medical personnel performed CPR, while spectators and a national television audience watched in shock.

Hamlin’s uncle, Dorrian Glen, said his nephew improved to 50 percent oxygen on a ventilator on Tuesday.

“Right now, they got him on a ventilator, so they’re trying to get him to Breathe on his own,” Glenn said. “So, we’re just kind of taking it day by day. Still in the ICU. They have him sedated, so just continue to administer the medical treatment that they’ve been doing.”