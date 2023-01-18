Jovan Malcolm gets debut goal in comfortable win – West Brom 4-0 Chesterfield – player ratings

Jovan Malcolm of West Bromwich Albion celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 4-0 during the Emirates FA Cup Third Round Replay between West Bromwich Albion and Chesterfield at The Hawthorns on January 17, 2023 in West Bromwich, United Kingdom. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Back into the side like in the original tie – and made a couple of key second half saves that preserved the clean sheet and prevented a Chesterfield comeback.

Made a couple of first half mistakes that led to danger from the visitors – but put in some superb tackles, worked well going forward, put in a great tackle to prevent a late goal and crossed for the late Malcolm goal.

Back in the side and still getting up to speed after a lengthy injury. Got caught on the ball in the first half but luckily it didn’t lead to anything.

Started again like at Chesterfield and had a better game. Won his headers, looked confident and saw it out. He needs more games and the more he does get the more he becomes an able Deputy for the first choice defenders.

Out to left back from midfield and had a run of the mill game. Busy, tried to get forward and defended well.

Did not look out of place on debut in midfield alongside Livermore. Kept possession in the first half, tried to switch the play and push Albion forward before coming off. Prospect.

Another game for Livermore in the cup and did well. Got his goal, gave the ball away at times in key areas, but overall his experience helped to avoid an upset.

More like what Albion fans have been expecting to see from the playmaker. Played a few delightful through balls in the first period, one for Diangana that should have been tucked away. Brilliant Strike for his goal and put in a teasing cross for the third goal.

Not the best display from the winger. Was very much part of it in the first half as Albion knocked on the door, and he had a Glorious chance to put them 2-0 up from a Swift through ball but it passed him by.

In alongside Swift and showed some of his quality. Tried a few things that didn’t quiet come off but he was a Threat all night. Got into the box and did well to pounce on a mistake from the visiting defense.

It was the youngsters’ first action under Carlos Corbera and they looked dangerous at times. Ran the channels well, was a handful and got a shot off that went just past the post.

59 Matt Phillips for Swift 6

Came on to add some experience to the home side and did that. Calmness on a few occasions helped West Brom get out of tight areas.

61 Conor Townsend for Andrews 5

Had a difficult night off the bench. Gave the ball away a few times just after coming on that led to spells of visiting pressure.

61 Jovan Malcolm for Cleary 7

First team debut for Malcolm and it couldn’t have gone any better. Worked hard, showed his ability and topped off his display with a wonderful header for the fourth goal.

76 Jed Wallace for Diangana N/A