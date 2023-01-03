Journals, Periodicals contributed to immense growth of Konkani literature: Dr Austin Prabhu

Mangaluru: Konkani Journals and Periodicals have contributed greatly to the growth of Konkani literature, Ln Dr Austin Prabhu, editor-publisher of Veez Konkani, the single digitally illustrated Konkani Weekly from Chicago for five years, has said.

Addressing the ceremony to confer senior Konkani journalist Avil Rasquinha with the ‘Arso Journalism Award 2022’ at the Maria Jayanti Mandir, Jeppu, Mangaluru, Dr Prabhu said, “Konkani Journalism has a history of 110 years. The commitment of Konkani Editors and Publishers in shaping the Careers of today’s celebrated Konkani Writers is worth recognizing. By bestowing a Journalism award on a senior Konkani journalist, Arso is doing a great job. Along with senior journalists, young and upcoming Konkani journalists should also be recognized and honored.”

Abu Dhabi-based Indian entrepreneur CA Valerian D’Almeida honored Clive D’Souza Boliye with the ‘Leo Rodrigues Family Kittall Youth Award 2022’, on behalf of the Leo Rodrigues family.

He appreciated the contribution and support of Leo Rodrigues, who was an NRI entrepreneur and philanthropist, for the growth of Konkani language, literature, art, music and culture in India as well as abroad. D’Almeida said that he had known Rodrigues since his student days.

He also stressed the need for applied media education and urged journalists to focus on villages where many talented youth are growing.

Senior banker Stephen Pinto and educationist Oswald Rodrigues were guests of honor on the occasion.

HM Pernal, editor-publisher of Kittall.com; Wilson Kateel, editor of Arso; poet-thinker Titus Noronha, Chairperson of the award selection committee, were also present on the dais.

A host of Konkani writers, artists, well-wishers of Arso and Kittall and family members of awardees were present during the ceremony.

