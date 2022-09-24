Journalist wowed by 19-year-old Liverpool loanee

Liverpool full-back Conor Bradley has been impressing away from Anfield on loan this season.

The 19-year-old Liverpool academy graduate has made five competitive appearances for the Reds to date.

This season, Bradley left Liverpool to go out on loan to Bolton Wanderers to get more experience.

And the youngster has quickly become a fan favorite at the League One club.





Bradley has registered six goal contributions (3 goals and 3 assists) from 12 appearances in all competitions.

One of these goals, against Salford in the Carabao Cup, was a Sensational effort from well outside the box.

On Saturday, The Athletic looked at how Liverpool’s loanees are faring so far this season.

And the update on Bradley came with Quotes from Bolton News journalist Dan Barnes.

“Bradley has quickly become a popular figure among supporters,” Barnes told The Athletic.

“His attacking qualities make him a perfect fit for Ian Evatt’s system.

“He has an eye for goal and a knack for getting into dangerous positions.

“He isn’t afraid to put in a tackle and has made some important blocks at the other end of the pitch too.”

“Liverpool have been great”

Bradley recently spoke of how Liverpool have been keeping in touch with him while he’s playing for Bolton.

“I didn’t really speak to him myself before I went out on loan, but I had texts from him, just saying go out and enjoy it, do your best and get as many games as possible,” he told The Mirror.

“We’ve got a group for all the loanees and he texts into it when I get an assist or I score or have played well.

“He and the coaches are always texting in, wishing us all the best for the games and saying well done if I score.

“That’s been massive that they’re still keeping in contact and want to know how I’m doing and settling in.

“It’s reassuring to know they are still thinking of you and Liverpool have been great that way.”