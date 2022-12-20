Journal & Courier Small School all-area volleyball team

Lexi Cripe

South Newton, senior, outside hitter

Cripe finished her career with 1,113 kills after pounding 367 in her final season at a .356 clip. The Rebels went 31-3, eventually losing in the regional to Class A state Champion Fort Wayne Blackhawk in five sets. Cripe added 360 career aces to her resume with 95 this season and also posted 235 digs and 29 blocks to receive first-team all-state honors.

Taylor Cripe

South Newton, sophomore, outside hitter

Cripe averaged 4.1 kills per set and hit .366, leading the Rebels to a 31-3 record and a Sectional title. She received Class A first-team all-state recognition after adding 62 aces, 244 digs and 26 blocks. She finished with 21 kills in the regional in a loss to eventual state champion Fort Wayne Blackhawk in five sets. Cripe also posted a season-high 26 kills in the Sectional Championship match versus Frontier.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button