Journal & Courier Small School All-Area football team

LAFAYETTE – The Journal & Courier annually runs its all-area football teams for the coverage area’s large (Class 3A-6A) and small schools (Class A-2A). The team is voted on by area coaches.

Offense

Cohen Ayres, senior, running back, Carroll: 61 carries, 725 yards (11.9 yards per carry), 8 receptions, 155 yards

Buzz Beiswanger, senior, Offensive line, West Central: Offense averaged 92.3 yards passing and 212.5 yards rushing per game, 1 rushing touchdown, Indiana Football Coaches Association Class A senior all-state.

Rayce Carr, senior, running back/receiver, Seeger: 41 carries, 300 yards (7.3 yards per carry), 5 touchdowns, 16 receptions, 341 yards (21.3 yards per catch), 3 touchdowns

Peyton Chinn, senior, running back, Seeger: 122 carries, 1,029 yards (8.4 yards per carry), 15 touchdowns, 11 receptions, 122 yards.

