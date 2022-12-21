Journal & Courier Big School All-Area volleyball team

Macy Bruton

Crawfordsville, senior, outside hitter

Bruton was a second-team Class 3A all-state selection after completing a stellar career with the Athenians that included 2,147 kills, 631 of those coming in a senior season where she hit .411. Bruton also had 1,107 career digs, pulling up 363 (3.7 per set) as a senior. Her 73 aces this season gave her 309 in her career.

Raegan Burns

McCutcheon, senior, libero

The Kansas Jayhawks signee finished her career with 1,411 digs, adding 319 at 3.5 per set as a senior and earning first-team Class 4A all-state recognition. She also had 219 career aces after serving 56 as a senior and helping the Mavericks get to a Class 4A regional championship before falling to eventual state champion Hamilton Southeastern.

