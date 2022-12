Journal & Courier Big School All-Area football team

LAFAYETTE – The Journal & Courier annually runs its all-area football teams for the coverage area’s large (Class 3A-6A) and small schools (Class A-2A). The team is voted on by area coaches.

Offense

Adam Ahler, junior, Offensive line, Rensselaer: Offense averaged 54.6 yards passing and 193.5 yards rushing per game and 6.0 yards per carry.

Luke Amann, senior, Offensive line, West Lafayette: Offense averaged 207.9 yards passing and 215.6 yards rushing per game and 6.3 yards per carry, Indiana Football Coaches Association Class 3A senior all-state.

Saige Brandt, senior, running back, Twin Lakes: 169 carries, 900 yards, 5.3 yards per carry, 5 touchdowns; 10 receptions, 44 yards.

Dylan Braun, senior, Offensive line, North Montgomery: Offense averaged 99 yards passing and 137.9 yards rushing per game.

Ben Burgett, junior, Offensive line, West Lafayette: Offense averaged 207.9 yards passing and 215.6 yards rushing per game and 6.3 yards per carry, Indiana Football Coaches Association Class 3A junior all-state.

Liam Burton, junior, receiver, West Lafayette: 89 receptions, 891 yards, 10.0 yards per catch, 9 touchdowns; 15 carries, 75 yards.

Joseph Chase, senior, Offensive line, Harrison: Offense averaged 130.3 yards passing and 250.1 yards rushing per game and 7.5 yards per carry.

Bricker Crum, senior, Offensive line, Harrison: Offense averaged 130.3 yards passing and 250.1 yards rushing per game and 7.5 yards per carry, Indiana Football Coaches Association Class 5A senior all-state.

Ben Henderson, senior, quarterback, Harrison: 100-140 passing, 1,263 yards, 18 touchdowns, 4 interceptions; 123 carries, 781 yards, 6.4 yards per carry, 15 touchdowns, Indiana Football Coaches Association Class 5A senior all-state.

Cooper Kitchel, junior, tight end, West Lafayette: 22 receptions, 198 yards, 9.0 yards per catch, 4 touchdowns.

Asa Koeppen, senior, receiver, Lafayette Jeff: 36 receptions, 715 yards, 19.9 yards per reception, 10 touchdowns; 1,004 all-purpose yards; 99-yard kickoff return touchdown.

Kam Little, senior, receiver, McCutcheon: 43 receptions, 700 yards, 16.3 yards per catch, 4 touchdowns; 15 carries, 114 yards, 2 touchdowns.

Dawson Martin, sophomore, running back, West Lafayette: 221 carries, 1,154 yards, 5.2 yards per carry, 19 touchdowns.

Carter McDonald, senior, receiver, Harrison: 32 receptions, 437 yards, 13.7 yards per catch, 5 touchdowns.

Max Mullis, senior, quarterback, West Lafayette: 179-279 passing, 2,580 yards, 31 touchdowns, 10 interceptions; 120 carries, 1,156 yards, 9.6 yards per carry, 21 touchdowns, Indiana Football Coaches Association Class 3A senior all-state.

Glenn Patterson, junior, running back, Lafayette Jeff: 208 carries, 1,376 yards, 6.6 yards per carry, 13 touchdowns; 11 receptions, 92 yards, 1 touchdown, Indiana Football Coaches Association Top 50 all-state.

Quentcy Perry, senior, receiver, Frankfort: 49 receptions, 525 yards, 10.7 yards per catch, 3 touchdowns; 1 rushing touchdown.

Niko Roumbakis, junior, kicker, West Lafayette: 62-73 PATs, 4-4 field goals, long of 28.

Jake Walters, senior, tight end, Harrison: 20 receptions, 317 yards, 15.9 yards per catch, 4 touchdowns.

Josh White, senior, Offensive line, Lafayette Jeff: Offense averaged 167.8 yards passing and 194.5 yards rushing per game and 6.3 yards per carry, 88 pancake blocks, Indiana Football Coaches Association Class 6A senior all-state.

CJ Zeltwanger, junior, Offensive line, Harrison: Offense averaged 130.3 yards passing and 250.1 yards rushing per game and 7.5 yards per carry, Indiana Football Coaches Association Top 50 all-state.

Defense

Jordan Cree, senior, defensive line, Rensselaer: 89 tackles, 22 tackles for loss, 8 sacks, Indiana Football Coaches Association Class 3A senior all-state.

Wyatt Curl, senior, defensive back, West Lafayette: 71 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 4 interceptions, 1 pass breakup.

Gavin Goodwin, senior, defensive back, Harrison: 31 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 3 interceptions, Indiana Football Coaches Association Class 5A senior all-state.

Gage Galloway, senior, linebacker, North Montgomery: 59 tackles, 2 interceptions, 2 fumble recoveries, 1 forced fumble.

Gavin Halsema, junior, linebacker, Harrison: 56 tackles, 5 tackles for loss, 1 interception, 1 fumble recovery, 2 forced fumbles.

Valin Hedden, senior, linebacker, West Lafayette: 116 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 6 sacks, 3 quarterback hurries, 2 pass breakups, 2 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery.

JoJo Houston, senior, defensive line, Lafayette Jeff: 79 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, 13 quarterback hurries, 4 fumble recoveries, 2 forced fumbles, 1 blocked punt.

Damarion Jackson, junior, defensive back, Lafayette Jeff: 90 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 1 interception, 1 defensive touchdown, 7 pass breakups, 2 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries, 7 punt returns for 108 yards and a touchdown, Indiana Football Coaches Association Class 6A junior all-state.

Micah Lillard, junior, defensive back, Lafayette Jeff: 29 tackles, 2 interceptions, 1 defensive touchdown, 10 pass breakups, Indiana Football Coaches Association Class 6A junior all-state.

Michael Lynch, senior, defensive back, West Lafayette: 45 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 4 interceptions, 1 defensive touchdown, 2 pass breakups, 1 forced fumble, 2 fumble recoveries.

Josh McKelvin, senior, defensive line, Harrison: 49 tackles, 5 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 1 forced fumble.

Durya’ Minor, senior, linebacker, Lafayette Jeff: 84 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 1 interception, 1 fumble recovery.

Nate Myers, senior, linebacker, West Lafayette: 81 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, 10 quarterback hurries, 2 forced fumbles, 3 fumble recoveries, 1 pass breakup.

Derrick Peete, junior, linebacker, McCutcheon: 90 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 1 sack, 7 quarterback hurries, 1 pass breakup, 3 fumble recoveries.

Juan Ramos, senior, punter, Frankfort: 41.0 yards per punt, 10 punts inside 20, long of 68 yards.

Matthew Richardson, senior, linebacker, West Lafayette: 133 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 1 sack, 8 quarterback hurries, 4 interceptions, 1 defensive touchdown, 3 pass breakups, 2 fumble recoveries, 2 forced fumbles, Indiana Football Coaches Association Class 3A senior all-state.

Jordan Scowden, senior, defensive line, Lafayette Jeff: 87 tackles, 7 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 4 quarterback hurries, 1 forced fumble.

Austin Sulc, junior, linebacker, North Montgomery: 83 tackles, 7 tackles for loss, 5 sacks, 1 fumble recovery, 2 forced fumbles, 1 blocked kick.

Chase Taylor, junior, defensive line, West Lafayette: 84 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 4 sacks, 3 quarterback hurries, 1 pass breakup, 1 forced fumble.

Caleb Turner, senior, defensive back, Twin Lakes: 35 tackles, 2 interceptions.

Honorable mention

Brayden Conklin, Sammy Hallada and Boone Munn, Harrison; Diego Hernandez-Reyes, Rensselaer; Jarrod Kirsch and Todd Laffoon, North Montgomery; Ethan McLemore, Crawfordsville; Josh Milian, Dacarion Robinson and Ethan Smith, Lafayette Jeff; Owen Smith and AJ Stone, McCutcheon