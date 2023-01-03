Josip Juranovic looked like he’d been on a STAG DO for two weeks against Rangers blasts Celtic Legend Chris Sutton

CHRIS SUTTON reckons Josip Juranovic played as though he was returning from stag do and not a World Cup semi-final on his Celtic comeback.

Former Hoops star Sutton insists Juranovic was played out of position at left-back in Celtic’s 2-2 draw with Rangers.

1 Juraonvic’s performance at Ibrox has been blasted Credit: Getty

Croatian international Juranovic was a standout for his country as they finished third at the World Cup and his form in Qatar has seen Chelsea, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid all linked with moves for him.

But Sutton claims the full-back was poor after he replaced the injured Greg Taylor during the first half of the Old Firm Clash at Ibrox as he was caught out of position for Ryan Kent’s goal.

Sutton said: “Juranovic, who played in a World Cup semi-final, looked like he’d been on a stag do for a couple of weeks when he came on. He was awful.

“He’s been linked with Barcelona and Chelsea and you think blimey. He really was terrible.”

Sutton claimed Celtic should have had a penalty for a Connor Goldson handball as he blocked Carl Starfelt’s shot and was surprised VAR referee Willie Collum did not intervene.

They said: “Celtic should have had a penalty, Connor Goldson handball.

“VAR it’s never worked well in Scotland, it hasn’t worked well down south.

“What was Willie Collum thinking in the VAR hut, I don’t think Celtic supporters understand what he was thinking.

“I’m not going to blame John Beaton for that, but that was a poor decision.

Sutton reckons Celtic will be relieved the lead in the Premiership race remains at nine points as they were not at their best and new Rangers manager Michael Beale deserves credit for their display.

Sutton, speaking to the BBC Football Daily podcast, added: “Both teams can take something out of the game.

From Celtic’s point of view the gap is still nine-points. “That means the margin for error for Rangers they can’t afford any real slip-ups.

“Both Managers will be happy to some extent but Rangers have a lot of work to do to get back in this title race.”From Michael Beale’s point of view, I think he comes out of this game

with great credit because going into the game most neutral observers would have said that Celtic are by far the better team.

“But I think if you’re a Rangers fan watching that game, although it was at Ibrox, you’d take heart although they only came out of the game with a point.”

Keep up to date with ALL the latest news and transfers at the Scottish Sun football page