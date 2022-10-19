Josiah-Jordan James gives injury update

Josiah-Jordan James is close to returning to full speed for Tennessee basketball as its season approaches.

The Vols guard said Wednesday he is less than two weeks “from being back fully” following an offseason knee procedure. James and Tennessee Coach Rick Barnes believe the senior will be ready when UT opens the season Nov. 7 against Tennessee Tech.

“He has been doing what he needs to do,” Barnes said Wednesday at SEC basketball media day. “We thought all along that because he has been with us so much, he is a player we think can come back quickly.”

The Vols have a closed scrimmage against Michigan State on Sunday prior to facing Gonzaga in an exhibition on Oct. 28 in Frisco, Texas. James has been working with UT trainer Chad Newman and strength and conditioning Coach Garrett Medenwald, focusing on low-impact work.

James didn’t take part in UT’s open scrimmage Saturday before Tennessee football beat Alabama.

PREDICTION:Tennessee picked to finish third in the SEC by preseason media poll

“It has been frustrating but I have tried to be the best leader I can be, even without being out there,” James said. “It has been good. My teammates have had my back. This whole process has been a long one, but luckily we are here at the end. Once I get back, everything will work out smoothly.”

The 6-foot-6 guard was named second-team All-SEC preseason Wednesday.

James averaged a career-high 10.3 points and 6.0 rebounds as a junior. He shot 32.4% on 3-pointers, a figure that increased as he distanced himself from a left hand injury suffered early in the season. He entered the NBA Draft process but returned to UT.

“He is a great teammate and a great player,” Vols guard Santiago Vescovi said. “He just brings to the team so much more than people know about both on the court and off the court. He brings a lot of chemistry to the team.”

James has averaged 8.7 points in 84 career games since signing with UT as a five-star prospect in the 2019 class. He has battled injuries throughout his Tennessee career. He missed time last season with a torn ligament in his left middle finger. He had surgery in May 2021 to address a left wrist injury.

The Charleston, South Carolina, native dealt with a hip injury before and during his freshman season in 2019-20.

Mike Wilson covers University of Tennessee athletics. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @ByMikeWilson. If you enjoy Mike’s coverage, consider a digital subscription that will allow you access to all of it.