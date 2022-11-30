Josh Weiner Signs to Join YSU Men’s Golf Program

Northeast Ohio standout Josh Weiner has signed a National Letter of Intent to join the Youngstown State men’s golf program in the fall of 2023, Head Coach Tony Joy announced on Wednesday.

“Josh will be an important part of our incoming class next fall,” Joy said. “He has been a very competitive junior golfer over the last several years and his tournament experience will definitely have an immediate impact.”

Weiner, a native of Macedonia, Ohio, was named Team MVP for Walsh Jesuit High School in 2021 and 2022. He earned all-conference honors in 2021, and he was a three-time High School Conference Athlete of the Week as a senior. Weiner qualified for the Ohio Division I State Tournament as a junior and senior. He fired a 73 to finish as the runner up at sectionals in 2021, and he placed third at the district tournament with a one-under-par 70.

Weiner earned all-tournament team honors nine times as a senior and seven times as a junior. He earned medalist honors at the Crown Conference Championship Tournament with a three-under-par 69. Weiner earned medalist honors at the Walsh Jesuit Invitational, and he placed third at the Ursuline Invitational at Youngstown Country Club with a 72. He also earned medalist honors at the NOPGA at Ellsworth Meadows Tournament shooting a one-under-par 71. Weiner served as a varsity team Captain in 2022, and he was named the team’s Rookie of the Year as a freshman in 2019.

Weiner was also a standout in ice hockey at Walsh Jesuit High School. He was the team’s leading scorer as a sophomore and junior, and he helped lead the Warriors to the state final four as a sophomore. Weiner was named Second-Team All-Great Lakes Hockey League as a junior after being the second-leading scorer in the conference. He was named the Shaker Heights Tournament Most Outstanding Player in 2021, and he was Nominated for Player of the Year in Summit County as a junior.

Weiner, who was named a team captain for his senior season, was honored as Team MVP as a junior and Rookie of the Year as a freshman. He is just the second player in Walsh Jesuit High School history to record 100 career points (goals and assists). Weiner is an Honor student at Walsh Jesuit maintaining a 3.52 GPA.

For news and updates on the YSU men’s golf program, follow @YSUMensGolf on Twitter.