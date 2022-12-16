Josh Sargent tipped for bright future following Stellar first half

Josh Sargent endured a tough time during Norwich City’s quick stay in the English Premier League last season, but has since skyrocketed into one of Dean Smith’s most important players this fall.

Sargent leads the Canaries with nine goals in 20 English Football League Championship appearances, stepping up in the absence of Teemu Pukki and delivering key moments through the opening four months. The US men’s national team striker netted only two goals in the Premier League under Daniel Farke, but has since found his footing in the Championship, excelling in England’s second-tier.

Norwich City Veteran defender Ben Gibson has watched Sargent continue his development in England and build off the early season confidence in the starting lineup.

“He’s buzzing,” Gibson said in an interview with Pink UN. “Josh has been great this season and he looks full of confidence every time he steps out on the pitch.

“Like for everyone, last season had moments where it was really hard but we’ve seen him go from strength to strength, as you do with any striker when they’re confident and are hot,” he added.

Sargent’s versatility has seen him remain in Smith’s starting lineup, playing more as an outside attacker with Pukki sitting at the top of the formation. The 23-year-old has added two assists to his nine goals this season, helping Norwich City remain fourth in the league table following the resumption of league action.

His immediate future remains at Carrow Road with Norwich City fighting for an immediate bounce back to the Premier League next spring, but added goals could force other European Clubs to fight for his services.

Gibson supports Sargent’s growth as a professional forward and believes there is another level that he can reach with his impressive second season at Norwich City.

“Sarge has all the attributes to play at the top level in my opinion,” Gibson said about Sargent. “He’s robust, he’s physical and he’s quick. I don’t see a lot of the shooting sessions, but they tell me that he’s a top, top finisher.

“I’m absolutely delighted for him,” he added. “Let’s hope we can feed him and take this on another level in the back end of the season.”