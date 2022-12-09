JOSH RUFFELS NOMINATED FOR CHAMPIONSHIP GOAL OF THE MONTH! – News

Huddersfield Town defender shortlisted for Sky Bet Championship Prize for November 2022

– Ruffels overhead kick vs QPR shortlisted

– Supporters can now vote on Winner via THIS LINK

– Voting closes at 5pm on Monday 12 December on the EFL website

Josh Ruffels’ Spectacular overhead kick from outside the area against Queens Park Rangers in the win at Loftus Road in November has been shortlisted for the Sky Bet Championship’s Goal of the Month!

His second of the game – and his first wasn’t bad either! – the defender controlled the ball with his boot and thigh after a dead ball was half cleared, before lobbing an inch perfect overhead kick back over the goalkeeper and into the net after spotting the QPR stopper well off his line.

The award is voted for by supporters on the EFL website – CLICK HERE – so show your support and make sure the right goal wins by getting behind our number 14!

Up against efforts from Manuel Benson (Burnley), Riley McGree (Middlesbrough) and Brandon Thomas-Asante (West Brom), the importance of Ruffels’ brace cannot be overlooked, with the Nominated goal sealing an all-important first away win of the season and rounding off an impressive night for Josh, who hadn’t scored for the Club before that fixture!

To see every angle of the goal possible, watch back our Episode of HTTV Access All Areas below!

It’s almost time for the Terriers to get back in action at the John Smith’s Stadium with Watford visiting HD1 on Saturday 17 December! CLICK HERE to secure your seat so you can get behind the boys.