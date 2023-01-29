Josh Richardson Trade Would Allow San Antonio Spurs Youth to Shine

Approaching the NBA trade deadline, Veteran San Antonio Spurs wing Josh Richardson could soon find himself on a new roster.

When looking over the Spurs’ Veteran contracts, it becomes evident that Josh Richardson is an obvious trade candidate that no longer fits their roster.

Richardson’s contract ends after this season, providing an incentive for the Spurs to move him now while they can still Garner assets from his value.

