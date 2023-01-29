Josh Richardson Trade Would Allow San Antonio Spurs Youth to Shine

Approaching the NBA trade deadline, Veteran San Antonio Spurs wing Josh Richardson could soon find himself on a new roster.

When looking over the Spurs’ Veteran contracts, it becomes evident that Josh Richardson is an obvious trade candidate that no longer fits their roster.

Richardson’s contract ends after this season, providing an incentive for the Spurs to move him now while they can still Garner assets from his value.

That’s why Bleacher Report has thrown Richardson onto the trading block.

“You trade him now or watch him walk this offseason. Re-signing him is a no-go, since San Antonio needs to prioritize the development of its young wings,” Bleacher Report writes.

The veteran wing (29) only serves as a roadblock in the development of San Antonio’s young core, which includes players such as Devin Vassell (22), Keldon Johnson (23), and Romeo Langford (23).

This season Richardson has averaged 11.2 points, 3.2 assists, and 2.7 rebounds in roughly 23 minutes of play per game. Since being traded to the Spurs in 2022, Richardson has shot 90 percent from the free-throw line and 39 percent from 3-point range, above this season’s NBA league average.

Despite being a solid defender and a plus shooter on the court, the veteran role player likely wouldn’t command a massive return for San Antonio in a trade. However, they should be an easily movable trade piece.

Teams attempting to contend for a Championship this season could find Richardson’s shooting ability enticing enough to pull the trigger on a deal before the trade deadline on Feb 9.

A potential suitor for Richardson’s skillset is the Dallas Mavericks. Dallas has dealt with injuries to their wings throughout this season and could look to reunite with Richardson, who himself was a Maverick back in 2020.

