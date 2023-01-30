Josh Pastner Radio Show Live at Rocky Mountain Pizza Tonight – Men’s Basketball – Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

THE FLATS – The Josh Pastner Radio Show with head men’s basketball Coach Josh Pastner and the Voice of the Yellow Jackets Andy Demetra will broadcast the Weekly show and talk Yellow Jacket basketball live for an hour beginning at 7 pm Tonight at Rocky Mountain Pizza (1005 Hemphill Ave., NW).

It is the first of two shows that will emanate from the popular pizza restaurant adjacent to the Tech campus, the second will be Monday, Feb. 23. The show airs live each week on the Flagship station of the Georgia Tech Sports Network by Legends, 680 the Fan (690 AM/93.7 FM).

Fans wishing to ask questions can call 404-231-1680, and questions will be accepted from patrons in the restaurant.