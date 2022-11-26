Josh Morrissey’s OT goal pushes Jets past Stars – The Rink Live

Josh Morrissey scored in overtime to lead the Winnipeg Jets to a wild 5-4 road win over the Dallas Stars on Friday.

The Jets surrendered three leads in the game, including a 4-2 lead with less than three minutes remaining in regulation. Stars forward Jason Robertson scored 17:48 into the third period, then tallied a controversial equalizer with 20 seconds left on the clock.

A Collision between Morrissey and Jamie Benn knocked goalie Connor Hellebuyck’s helmet off and, without a whistle stopping play, the puck got back to Robertson for the tying goal. After a video review, the goal was confirmed, as Morrissey’s initial shove led to Benn dislodging the helmet.

Morrissey was then the overtime hero, scoring 34 seconds into the extra frame. Morrissey leads all Jets skaters with 20 points (four goals, 16 assists) this season.

Adam Lowry had a goal and an assist for Winnipeg, while Blake Wheeler and Dylan DeMelo each had two assists. Jansen Harkins, Kyle Connor and Cole Perfetti scored the Jets’ other goals.

Hellebuyck stopped 37 of 41 shots, none bigger than a huge stick save on Tyler Seguin midway through the third period. With the Stars on a power play, Denis Gurianov fired a shot off the goalpost, and Hellebuyck denied Seguin’s rebound attempt.

Robertson had two goals and an assist for Dallas, and Benn collected a goal and an assist. Seguin and Miro Heiskanen each had two assists, and Wyatt Johnston scored the other Dallas goal.

Robertson has 27 points (16 goals, 11 assists) over a 14-game points streak. It is the fifth-longest points streak in franchise history, and the longest for any Stars player since the team moved from Minnesota to Dallas for the 1993-94 season.

Wheeler played in his 844th game with the Jets, setting a franchise record.

DeMelo had his first multi-point game of the season in his return to the lineup. The defenseman missed the Jets’ last four games due to an upper-body injury.

Stars goalie Jake Oettinger stopped 23 of 28 shots.

