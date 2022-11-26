Josh Morrissey saves Jets again after Stars score a controversial last-minute goal

The Jets gave up multiple goals with their opponents’ goalie pulled — again.

And Josh Morrissey won the game for Winnipeg in overtime anyway — again.

On Monday, Carolina scored three straight goals with Pyotr Kochetkov pulled to force overtime and a Morrissey Breakaway goal. On Friday, Dallas scored twice with Jake Oettinger pulled, forcing overtime — only to see Morrissey score on a Breakaway all over again. Morrissey, who leads all Jets with 20 points in 19 games, has solved so many problems so decisively this season that Rick Bowness’ belief in him as a top-10 Norris Trophy candidate seems more justified by the day.

But Friday’s overtime should never have happened. The referees got a controversial call on Jason Robertson’s tying goal completely wrong.

With 23 seconds left in the third period and the Jets leading 4-3, Miro Heiskanen lobbed a backhand shot at Connor Hellebuyck. Heiskanen’s shot made it past Morrissey’s block attempt and through the Stars’ net-front traffic, Jamie Benn and Roope Hintz. The puck hit Hellebuyck and bounced to the goalie’s left.

Benn swatted at the rebound with his backhand, missed, and then pushed the puck behind the net while absorbing a heavy push from a backtracking Morrissey. As Hellebuyck reached for the puck, Morrissey’s push from behind Benn propelled him towards Winnipeg’s star goaltender, knocking Hellebuyck’s helmet off as Benn took control of the puck behind the net. With Hellebuyck down and out (and his helmet behind the net), Benn centered the puck to Tyler Seguin, whose back was to the net. Axel Jonsson-Fjallby was in position behind Seguin, so Seguin passed the puck to Jason Robertson at the top of the circle.

Robertson scored 4.5 seconds and two passes after Benn knocked Hellebuyck’s helmet off, tying the score at 4-4, and the Jets were livid. All five skaters on the ice — Morrissey, Jonsson-Fjallby, Dylan DeMelo, Kyle Connor, and Adam Lowry — immediately began calling out at the referee, pointing at Hellebuyck down and out in protest. Bowness turned to his iPad to get a better look while the NHL situation room began reviewing the play — not for the helmet rule, which must be called by the referee, but for goaltender interference. Mark Scheifele berated one referee so heavily that he was assessed a game misconduct for abuse of officials.

The goal was allowed to stand.

It shouldn’t have counted — not because Benn interfered with Hellebuyck; pushed as he was, by Morrissey, the play did not qualify as goaltender interference.

But the NHL has rules for what happens when a goaltender has his helmet knocked off. In my view, those rules were not followed.

The pertinent text comes from NHL rule 9.6: “When a goalkeeper has lost his helmet and/or face mask and his team has control of the puck, play shall be stopped immediately to allow the goalkeeper the opportunity to regain his helmet and/or face mask When the opposing team has control of the puck, play shall only be stopped if there is no immediate and impending scoring opportunity.”

Dallas had control of the puck, meaning that the referees were not obliged to blow the play dead immediately.

But, to me, the fact that they were allowed to execute two passes and score approximately four seconds after Hellebuyck’s helmet came off means the NHL’s standard for an “immediate and impending” scoring chance was not met. Benn posed no immediate or impending threat from behind Winnipeg’s goal. Seguin posed no immediate or impending threat with his back to the empty net, covered off by Jonsson-Fjallby as he was.

To me, allowing the play to continue was a clear missed call by the referees. To me, there is nothing “immediate or impending” about four seconds and two passes.

To Morrissey, it was a missed opportunity to protect Hellebuyck’s safety. Note that Morrissey says three seconds. I see four, but you can judge for yourself:

JASON. ROBERTSON. After review, it’s a good goal and he sends this one to OVERTIME with his 18th of the season! pic.twitter.com/gFcZIcSUSE — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 26, 2022

“Obviously I hit Benn. As a result he goes into Bucky,” Morrissey said. “But I don’t see a reality where the goalie can have no helmet on and a goal be allowed three seconds after. If that’s the rule, that’s the rule. I just don’t see how that’s, for player safety, he’s lying on the ice without a helmet on in front of the net. If he takes a shot off the face that’s an extremely dangerous situation. So it’s pretty cut and dried to me. Goalie’s helmet comes off, whether or not I push a guy into him — and again it’s a few seconds later — so I don’t understand the call there.”

Morrissey was asked what the referees’ explanation was prior to the goal being reviewed.

“They said I hit Ben into him. I hit Benn and he went into Bucky for sure. But I don’t even think it’s that much. We’re not talking about goaltender interference,” he said. “We’re talking about the goalie’s helmet being off.”

To me, this explanation is a sign that the referees were too focused on Benn’s Collision with Hellebuyck to make the right call about Hellebuyck’s helmet coming off. Their non-call on goaltender interference was the correct one; the problem is that they missed what came next.

Earlier in the game, the play was blown dead when Oettinger’s right pad came off, and this inconsistency made Bowness particularly irate.

“Somebody is going to have to explain to me the difference between their goalie losing his goalie pad and a whistle,” Bowness told reporters, “and our goalie being flat down with no mask on and no whistle. Somebody has got to explain that to me.”

Nobody could.

So, for the second time in a week, the Jets played an overtime period that they had no business playing.

And, for the second time in a week, Morrissey put the game away.

Josh Morrissey scored his third game Winner of the season and tied Adam Fox and Erik Karlsson for the most among defensemen. His two overtime goals also tied Karlsson and Vladislav Gavrikov for the most among all blueliners in 2022-23.#NHLStats: https://t.co/5B3Kyu7YVc pic.twitter.com/exWVvTtF8H — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) November 26, 2022

Morrissey gave Winnipeg its 12th win of the season, improving its record to 12-6-1. The Jets move clear of Colorado to sit second in the Central Division — three points behind Dallas, which gained a point by making it to overtime at all.

After expressing his frustration, Bowness tried to put the focus back on the Jets’ resilience.

“Listen, I’m as confused as anybody. But let’s go back to the resilience of our team. As you know, we addressed it right after Minnesota and we left it there. Then you count on the guys to have pride and can bounce back. That was a great effort. It really was. I’m really proud of the way we played and they should be proud of the way they bounced back.”

All of this drama may obscure the Jets’ high stakes heading into this game.

On Monday, Morrissey’s overtime goal helped the Jets recover from a near collapse. On Wednesday, the Wild dominated Winnipeg in nearly every facet of the game. Heading into Dallas on Friday night, the Jets desperately needed to prove that Wednesday was a one-off — a mistake. They needed to show that they could bounce back from a uniquely poor performance and find success against the division’s top team. If Winnipeg is to be any good this season, then the bounce back they needed — and the resilience they got — was non-negotiable.

Morrissey’s goal would have been big under any circumstances but was gargantuan through that particular lens.

“You’ve gotta love him,” Bowness said. “Did you see him skating there at the end? He was flat-out flying. He’s just been great for us all year. And when you get him into a footrace, then look out. He’s just been outstanding for us all year.”

If Morrissey was the symbol of Winnipeg’s resilience, Cole Perfetti represented its game-over-game improvement.

Against Minnesota, Perfetti had been one of many Jets to take an undisciplined penalty. He was one of many Jets to make poor decisions with the puck, too. He wasn’t the only one, however, which made Perfetti’s third-period benching all the more eye-catching. Watching from afar, it seemed as though Winnipeg’s early-season commitment to accountability for everyone — equally — had suddenly been put on pause. For a midweek moment, it looked as though Bowness’ armor — impenetrable since his arrival in Winnipeg — was finally showing a crack.

Then Perfetti went straight from riding pine to tickling twine, scoring a highlight-reel goal on his very first shift of Friday night’s critical game.

Perfetti skated onto a well-timed pass from Wheeler in the neutral zone, cut behind Jani Hakanpaa and put a perfect forehand-backhand Deke on star Dallas goaltender Jake Oettinger. Perfetti went on to lead all Jets in scoring chances, shot attempts and individual expected goals, following his strong opening with a long line of shifts where he attacked lanes, and Scheifele and Wheeler found him there. It’s almost as though Bowness knew what he was doing.

Between Winnipeg’s overtime resilience, Perfetti’s resurgence, Connor’s third-period goal set up by Pierre-Luc Dubois and the two goals he got from his new-look third line of Jansen Harkins, Adam Lowry and Jonsson-Fjalbby, it seems as though Bowness is pushing all of the right buttons no matter which calls come his way.

Bowness may have been left scratching his head about the officiating, but he — and his team — found all of the right answers when the moment mattered most.

(Photo of Josh Morrissey celebrating his overtime goal with Adam Lowry: LM Otero / Associated Press)