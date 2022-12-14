Josh Lynn Selected to Lead West Texas A&M Football

CANYON, Texas – West Texas A&M Director of Athletics Michael McBroom has announced the hiring of Josh Lynn as the 29th head coach in Buffalo Football history. Lynn will be formally introduced at a press conference at 2:00 pm on Friday, December 16th inside the Fairly Group Club at Bain-Schaeffer Buffalo Stadium.

Lynn, widely regarded as one of the nation’s up-and-coming head coaches, comes to Canyon following six seasons at the University of Nebraska-Kearney where he led the Lopers to an overall record of 35-25 including a run to the Second Round of the 2021 NCAA Division II Playoffs. Lynn coached 61 all-conference selections during his time in Kearney while being named the MIAA Coach of the Year in 2021.

The Lopers won a single game the season prior to Lynn’s arrival, since then they turned Kearney into a national contender with three winning seasons including 18 victories over the last two years. UNK also excelled in the classroom during his tenure, placing 188 student-athletes on the MIAA Academic Honor Roll.

Lynn is no stranger to the Lone Star Conference and West Texas. Prior to taking the reins at UNK, Lynn spent five seasons at Rival Eastern New Mexico University where he directed the turnaround of his alma mater, which had not had a winning season since 2004 prior to his arrival. He led the Greyhounds to 27 victories including a pair of CHAMPS Heart of Texas Bowl Appearances and a share of the 2013 Lone Star Conference Title.

Lynn, a native of Eunice, New Mexico, and his wife Pam have three children, Bryson (12), Carly (8) and Levi (6).

Friday’s press conference will begin at 2:00 pm and is open to the public. Those unable to attend can watch online via the LSC Digital Network.