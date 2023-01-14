Josh Heupel Visits Five-Star 2025 Quarterback George MacIntyre, Represents Tennessee Football

With the recruiting calendar in full swing, coaches are beginning to hit the road to check in on prospects. Tennessee has a junior day to prepare for, but that hasn’t stopped them from checking in on their 2025 targets.

Head Coach Josh Heupel was spotted at Brentwood Academy on Friday evening catching a basketball game. It just so happens that quarterback target George MacIntyre plays for the Eagles.

