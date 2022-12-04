Josh Heupel, Tennessee football coaches to get bonuses for Orange Bowl

Tennessee football Coach Josh Heupel will receive a $200,000 bonus when the Vols get a New Year’s Six bowl.

His Assistant coaches will get up to $538,800 in bonuses. That depends on whether Offensive Coordinator Alex Golesh receives a $60,000 Bowl bonus from Tennessee after being named South Florida’s head coach.

Well. 6 Tennessee (10-2) appears set to play Clemson (11-2) in the Orange Bowl in Miami on Dec. 30 (8 p.m. ET, ESPN). That comes from the top six of the College Football Playoff rankings being released Sunday. The official Bowl announcement will be at 2:30 pm ET Sunday on ESPN.

It’s a big payday for the Vols coaches. But their contracts were structured to reward them if Tennessee reached a level that it hadn’t in a couple of decades.

