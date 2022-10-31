Josh Heupel gets mentioned during NFL broadcast but Vols fans won’t like what was said

Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel is the talk of the football world these days.

And not just the college football world, but the NFL world, too.

On Sunday, CBS broadcaster Tony Romo, a former Dallas Cowboys quarterback, brought up Heupel during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Philadelphia Eagles.

And Vols fans aren’t going to like what he said.

Romo Suggested that Heupel will be a sought-after Coach among NFL teams after the season thanks to what he’s done at Tennessee this season.

Tony Romo thinks NFL teams will go after Josh Heupel this off-season pic.twitter.com/Ll34joTBwl — Zach Ragan (@zachTNT) October 30, 2022





“[Heupel] could be on the radar for every NFL team after this year,” said Romo.

Jim Nantz, his broadcast partner, then added “I’m looking at you and I know you know something”.

(It should be noted that Romo incorrectly said Heupel was at UCF with Scott Frost. Heupel came to UCF when Frost left to take the job at Nebraska.)

Maybe there will be some interest in Heupel at the NFL level. It’s hard to know for sure. Teams are always trying to stay ahead of the curve when it comes to offense in the NFL.

But I’m not sure how interested teams will be. Part of why Heupel’s offense works in college is because of how wide he splits his wide receivers on the field. It’s hard to do that in the NFL because of the closer hash marks. Athletes in the NFL are also faster, which makes a spread game more difficult.

The other reason that Heupel to the NFL seems unlikely is because I think Heupel genuinely enjoys the college game. He loves the pageantry and the atmosphere, something you don’t get in the NFL.

This is gonna forever be my favorite video. Dixieland delight as Josh Heupel gets handed a box of Cigars is 🤌 pic.twitter.com/y60YYK22HM — Zach Ragan (@zachTNT) October 16, 2022

You never say never, but I don’t think this should be very high on the list of things that Tennessee fans should be worrying about. Anytime a program is playing at a high level, there will be rumors when it comes to the coach. It’s a side effect of being on top of the college football world, which is where the Vols currently reside.

Also, it’s not like college coaches typically fare well in the NFL. Steve Spurrier, Chip Kelly, Nick Saban, and Matt Rhule, among others, have tried and failed. I’m sure Heupel is well aware of those failures.

