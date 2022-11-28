Josh Heupel defends Tennessee football culture, Locker room

Josh Heupel jumped to defend his Tennessee football team and its culture Saturday.

The Vols Coach used his opening statement to Shun any outside questioning or criticism of the UT Locker room after the No. 10 Vols (10-2, 6-2 SEC) demolished Vanderbilt (5-7, 2-6) 56-0 in Nashville.

Here is everything Heupel said about Tennessee’s culture and how the Vols responded after a 63-38 loss at South Carolina:

OPENING STATEMENT

“I know there’s been a lot of talk outside of our program, just from different people, about what the culture is inside of our locker room, man. And when I got here two years ago, nobody thought we’d win 10 by this point. But there were 30-plus kids that left this program. This group chose to stay, and they bought into me. They bought into our staff. They bought into the culture, the connection inside our locker room, what we’re going to build inside our program. And they built it, and they only did that by working hard, competing together and then competing for each other. We’ve been far from perfect, and that starts with me. But I’ll tell you what: This group loves each other, and that’s why we’ve turned this program in the right direction. And the future is bright, and I’ll go to battle with these guys any day, anywhere.”

