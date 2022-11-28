Josh Heupel defends Tennessee football culture, Locker room

Josh Heupel jumped to defend his Tennessee football team and its culture Saturday.

The Vols Coach used his opening statement to Shun any outside questioning or criticism of the UT Locker room after the No. 10 Vols (10-2, 6-2 SEC) demolished Vanderbilt (5-7, 2-6) 56-0 in Nashville.

Here is everything Heupel said about Tennessee’s culture and how the Vols responded after a 63-38 loss at South Carolina:

OPENING STATEMENT

“I know there’s been a lot of talk outside of our program, just from different people, about what the culture is inside of our locker room, man. And when I got here two years ago, nobody thought we’d win 10 by this point. But there were 30-plus kids that left this program. This group chose to stay, and they bought into me. They bought into our staff. They bought into the culture, the connection inside our locker room, what we’re going to build inside our program. And they built it, and they only did that by working hard, competing together and then competing for each other. We’ve been far from perfect, and that starts with me. But I’ll tell you what: This group loves each other, and that’s why we’ve turned this program in the right direction. And the future is bright, and I’ll go to battle with these guys any day, anywhere.”

ON IF TENNESSEE’S CULTURE WAS TESTED AFTER SOUTH CAROLINA LOSS

“Yeah, sure — in the way that (we were) highly disappointed in how we played a week ago. How do you handle adversity, man? It matters. This football team, like this program, has faced a ton of adversity in the last two and a half years, and these kids have handled it the right way. That does not mean that we play perfect each week, obviously. But they handle adversity and they fight, and they regroup and they come back.”

ON THE SIGNS THAT TENNESSEE’S CULTURE WAS STRONG AFTER LOSS

“You guys heard me say I was disappointed, right? And we were real honest in the locker room after the football game last week. And everybody knows there was an opportunity that was lost, and there’s nobody to blame except ourselves. And it starts with me, our staff and our players. Highly disappointed in the outcome of that football game. But that happens because our competitive spirit wasn’t what it needed to be, to be dialed in, in everything that you’ve got to do. At the same time, we talk about resetting all the time, and you’re only as good as your next one. For the coaches, it stung on Sunday when you still got in the offense and we’ve got to flip forward. For our players, Monday they’ve got to go watch the tape, and you could feel just that it hurt. By the time we got on the grass on Tuesday, I thought our guys were bouncing around and we had good practices. They were good in the meeting rooms, too. You combine that, (and) then you have an opportunity to go out and play better football. Doesn’t guarantee it, but it puts you in a position to.”

