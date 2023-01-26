Josh Heupel Continues Visit Georgia For Tennessee Football

Head Coach Josh Heupel continued his high school trek on Tuesday. They visited Walton High School in Marietta, Georgia, home of linebackers Wendell Gregory and Ashton Woods.

Both are major P5 prospects, but Tennessee is interested in Gregory. He’s down to five schools and announces his commitment on Friday. Gregory’s final schools consist of Tennessee, South Carolina, Auburn, Missouri, and North Carolina.

