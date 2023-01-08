Josh Dobbs’s Rare Chance To Cement a Legacy, Represent Tennessee Football

Few could have predicted the start that the Tennessee Titans have gotten out to tonight. With the AFC South title on the line, head coach Mike Vrabel’s squad is throwing everything they have at the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Quarterback Josh Dobbs got his second career start in a Quintessential game for the Titans. Dobbs played his college football for the Tennessee Volunteers before becoming a journey back up.

When starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill went down with what could be a season-ending injury, the Titans looked towards the open market for his replacement. They signed Dobbs off the Detriot Lions’ practice squad, and the early returns look promising.

Dobbs threw a touchdown pass to tight end Chigozie Mokonkwo in the middle of the second quarter. It pushed the lead to 10-0 for the Titans, setting them up well for the rest of the game.

Tennessee can now lean on star running back Derrick Henry if they choose to. Henry would provide a nice cushion for Dobbs, who has made some nice throws off action-fakes in tonight’s contest.

You can watch the game on ESPN, as many eyes around the NFL are locked in on a game with many playoff implications.

