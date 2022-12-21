Josh Dobbs, former Tennessee star QB, signs with new NFL Squad

Josh Dobbs is headed back to Tennessee, this time as a pro.

The former Tennessee star quarterback has signed with the Tennessee Titans. Dobbs arrives on the Titans after most recently being a part of the practice squad for the Detroit Lions.

Roster Moves: #Titans Sign QB Josh Dobbs to 53-Man Roster While Placing OL Dillon Radunz on Injured Reserve — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) December 21, 2022

Dobbs was promoted to the Lions’ roster in Week 15 vs. the New York Jets but did not see any action. Titans starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill re-aggravated his ankle during last Sunday’s defeat vs. the Los Angeles Chargers. The current backup for Tannehill is Malik Willis, who was selected by the Titans in the 3rd round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

The 6-3, 216-pound Dobbs played collegiately for Tennessee during the 2013-16 seasons. The electric Dobbs tallied 7,138 yards and 53 touchdowns as a passer, while going for 2,160 yards and 32 scores as a rusher for the Vols during his college career.

Dobbs earned the Music City Bowl MVP in 2016. Tennessee bestowed Dobbs with the 2017 Torchbearer Award, the highest honor for an undergraduate student. The award highlights achievements in the community as well as academics.

Dobbs was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers with the 135th pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. Dobbs has also spent time with the Jacksonville Jaguars.