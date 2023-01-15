Josh Allen steals NFL history from Dan Marino in Wild Card vs. Dolphins

The Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins had a close battle during the NFL Wild Card Round. While his performance wasn’t always pretty, Josh Allen managed to make history in the Bills’ playoff opener against Buffalo. Via ESPN Stats and Info, Allen’s two TD passes against the Dolphins saw him become the first player with 11 consecutive multi-passing TD games against the same opponent, snapping a record held by Dan Marino, who had 10 such games in a row against the New York Jets.

Josh Allen recorded his 11th straight multiple Pass TD game vs the Dolphins, most by any player vs an opponent all-time (including playoffs). They surpassed Dan Marino’s 10 straight games with multiple Pass TDs vs the Jets. Regards @eliassportspic.twitter.com/kRrdkg2nou — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 15, 2023

In each of Allen’s 11 career meetings with the Dolphins, he’s thrown for at least two passing touchdowns. They threw for three on Sunday during their playoff matchup. In his career against Miami, including Sunday, Allen has 30 touchdown passes and seven interceptions. They entered the Wild Card Round with an 8-2 record against the Bills’ NFC East rivals. Additionally, he has four rushing touchdowns against Miami, bringing his total TD tally to 34.

Allen has dominated the Dolphins throughout his entire career. He doesn’t have more than 16 passing touchdowns against another NFL team across his four-year career, but has almost twice that amount up against Miami.

He made some questionable decisions on Sunday in the Bills-Dolphins Wild Card matchup, turning the ball over three times, but he was still able to rack up more than 350 yards in the game.

In a playoff game against Miami, it was only fitting for Josh Allen to overtake Dolphins’ legendary QB Dan Marino in league history with his latest impressive feat, collecting another record to add to his resume early in his career.