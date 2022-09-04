Josh Allen Reveals His ‘Unrealistic’ Goal For The 2022 Season

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen on Sunday.

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 20: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills celebrates against the Miami Dolphins during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium on September 20, 2020 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The old adage says if you aim for perfection, you’ll reach excellence.

That seems to be the approach for Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills this season. In 2021, Buffalo finished third in the NFL in points per game in the regular season, scoring 28.4 points on average.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button