Josh Allen is better than Patrick Mahomes; Tom Brady is human

This has become a real thing over Allen’s past dozen football games, including the playoffs. The Pendulum swung in this direction in the middle of last December, with No. 17 carrying the Bills on his back.

Allen since Week 15 of last season: 10-2 QB record, 34:8 TD-to-INT ratio, 105.7 passer rating; 6.3 yards per carry, 51.9 rushing yards per game, four rushing touchdowns.

Don’t get me wrong: I love Mahomes. Good luck finding a quarterback with a more impressive resume through his first four years as an NFL starter. Shoot, the league could’ve renamed the AFC Championship Game as The Patrick Mahomes Invitational. Good thing they didn’t, though — because there’s a new conference sheriff in town.

Allen began this season as the MVP favorite. He’s only furthered the cause since. His latest feat of MVP strength: Storming Arrowhead Stadium, outdueling Mahomes and giving the Bills (5-1) a major leg up in the race for the coveted No. 1 seed and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. Buffalo trailed 20-17 in hostile territory with just under six minutes remaining on Sunday. Then Allen led the Bills on a 12-play, 76-yard scoring drive, spectacularly hurdling a would-be tackler for a first down before delivering a Precision laser to Dawson Knox for the go-ahead touchdown. Mahomes’ response? A game-sealing pick on the second snap of Kansas City’s ensuing possession, dropping the Chiefs to 4-2.