Josh Allen has more total yards than almost every NFL team this year

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is one man but has racked up more total yards than 26 NFL teams Entering Week 7.

Allen has accounted for 2,237 yards through six games, which represented 85.7% of the Bills’ (5-1) total yards.

He’s No. 1 in the NFL with 1,980 passing yards and has added 257 rushing yards, which leads the team, for 2,237 total yards. That’s 846 total yards more than the anemic Tennessee Titans, who the Bills walloped 41-7 in Week 2.

Allen is on pace for 5,610 passing yards with 48.2 passing TDs, 11.3 interceptions, 782.2 rushing yards and 5.7 rushing TDs over a 17-game regular season. The passing yardage total would break the NFL record.

Peyton Manning holds the single-season passing record, throwing for 5,477 yards for the Denver Broncos over 16 games in 2013.

Here are the team total offense rankings through Week 6.