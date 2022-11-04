Josh Allen defends Zach Wilson as Jets QB struggles in second NFL season: ‘Sometimes it takes a little longer’

While Josh Allen and Zach Wilson are at two very different points of their NFL careers — Allen an MVP candidate and Wilson a struggling sophomore — Allen understands what his fellow quarterback is going through.

Allen is using his own past to defend Wilson’s not-so-perfect season. Wilson is coming off a loss against the New England Patriots where he threw three interceptions, but Allen, one of the top signal-callers in the league, remembers a time when the same thing happened to him.

“I think it’s a guy trying to make a play, and I was at that same position,” Allen said on “Kyle Brandt’s Basement” podcast. “I threw three Picks against the Patriots my second year, and that’s kind of the game where it all Clicked for me, after that game. So you can take that for what it is.”

Wilson was drafted with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, so he hasn’t had much time to get comfortable in the league.

“Sometimes it takes a little longer,” Allen said. “It took me a while to kind of understand the nuances of this game and trying not to do too much. I think that’s what it comes down to, not trying to do too much and allowing you to trust your guys on the field with you .”

Allen was not a star from the start, and now he is the driving force behind the Super Bowl favorite, so he does have a point when it comes to the time it takes to find a rhythm — though the stardom Allen has risen to is not exactly typical.

The Bills quarterback is at the top of his game and has a lot of knowledge that comes with his success, but he’s not giving too many secrets out ahead of their game against the Jets.

“I don’t want to give [Wilson] too much advice before we play him,” Allen said with a smirk. “Maybe next week we can have a longer talk. But guys got to go out there and play football, man. We can’t think about making mistakes because that’s ultimately when you make mistakes. You just got to go out there and ball.”

The Bills head into the AFC East Matchup 6-1 and in first place in the division, while the Jets are 5-3 and coming off a loss.

This season, Allen has thrown for 2,198 yards with 19 touchdowns, six interceptions, a completion percentage of 65.5 and a career-high quarterback rating of 105.9. In two fewer games, Wilson has thrown for 1,048 yards with three touchdowns, five interceptions, a completion percentage of 54.9 and a quarterback rating of 71.0.

Despite not performing as well as he would like, Wilson is not focusing on the negative or the talk around his struggles.

“I don’t look at any of that stuff,” Wilson said, via NFL.com. “I focus on what’s going on in this building with me and the guys, what my coaches are seeing, things that go on in the game — and then we just try to learn from those and move on.”

The Bills and Jets will meet at MetLife Stadium on Sunday at 1 pm ET. Anything but a Bills win would be shocking, but even if the Jets do lose as expected, it will be important for Wilson to show some improvement.