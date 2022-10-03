Josh Allen Captains biggest comeback of career

2) Josh Allen beat Peyton Manning in a 17-point comeback win over the Ravens

Allen led the biggest comeback of his career, bringing the Bills back from a 17-point, first-half deficit against Baltimore. It was the Bills’ first comeback win of that margin or more since Weeks 2 and 3 in 2011, when Ryan Fitzpatrick was the Bills’ starting quarterback.

Allen had his 22nd career game with at least one pass and a Rush touchdown, the second-most by a player in his first five seasons in the Super Bowl era (Cam Newton had 31 from 2011-15). The 2018 first-round pick now has 147 career Offensive touchdowns, tied with Peyton Manning for the fourth-most in a player’s first five seasons in NFL history. Allen needs 25 touchdowns in his final 13 games of 2022 to break Hall of Famer Dan Marino’s NFL record of 171. He would also pass Cam Newton (160) and Patrick Mahomes (159) on that list should he do so.

3) Ravens make the wrong kind of history after another blown lead

The Ravens found another way to lose a large lead in Week 4, marking their second loss this season after having a lead of at least 17 points in the game. It was the Ravens’ second consecutive home loss after having a 17-plus point lead in the game (Baltimore had a 21-point lead over Miami in Week 2). They tied seven other teams for the most such home losses in a season in NFL history. The 2003 Falcons and the 2020 Chargers (three such games) are the only teams in NFL history with more blown leads of 17+ points in an entire season.

Lamar Jackson threw an interception on fourth-and-goal from the 2-yard line with 4:09 remaining and the score tied at 20. Baltimore never saw the ball again. The Ravens are the first team since play-by-play data was tracked in 1991 to be tied or leading and have the ball inside the opponent’s 5-yard line to then turnover the ball and lose the game without retaining possession again.

4) Lions games offering historic scoring

Through four weeks, some of the best Fantasy football advice could be this: start any players you have involved in Lions games. The Lions lead the NFL in scoring offense (35.0 PPG) and are last in scoring defense (35.3 PPG allowed) in 2022. The only team to do that for an entire season was the 2000 Rams, led by Hall of Famer Kurt Warner. The Rams lost in the Wild Card Round that season and did so between Super Bowl Appearances in 1999 (won SB XXXIV vs Titans) and 2001 (lost SB XXXVI vs Patriots).