Joseph LaMarque grew up in Mexico and will have his art on display at Presser

Story by Matt Pilger, editor

Presser Arts in Mexico will host artist Joseph LaMarque, on Sunday, November 6th for Unlimited art exhibit.

LaMarque says “Art has been a part of my life as far back as I can remember. As a child, growing up in Mexico, MO, I found inspiration all around me in Everyday life. Such as, the leaves changing color in the Fall …my favorite season, faded old Barns and bridges, billboards along the highway and ordinary people. I wanted to recapture it all on paper. I graduated from Garfield High in 1953 and served as the “school artist” throughout my high school years. I personally designed and printed event posters, as well as, animal and insect anatomy displays for Biology class.

After graduating, I moved to St. Louis to attend college where I studied various forms of visual art. Over the years, I have grown to develop my own artistic style and I enjoy creating “altered art” the most. I have studied with numerous colleagues and professional artists. For more than 50 years, I have been active in the St. Louis community and national art scenes, as well as, a recognized member of several professional & Amateur artist associations. My goal is to keep creating authentic art and inspire others to do the same.”

The Joseph LaMarque Gallery is open to the public from 2 pm to 4 pm at Presser located at 900 South Jefferson Street. For more information visit presserpac.com.