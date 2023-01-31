Joseph Brown From Highland High Commits To BYU Football

PROVO, Utah – BYU football got a big boost for its 2024 recruiting class in Highland High athlete Joseph Brown.

Brown announced his commitment on social media.

A 6-foot-5, 205-pound prospect, Brown projects as a future defensive edge rusher for BYU. Brown picked BYU over a handful of Power Five offers from California, Vanderbilt, Washington State, and Utah.

BYU was the first school to offer Brown an FBS scholarship. The Cougars offered Brown in the summer of 2021, before his sophomore year of high school football.

After Brown tweeted out his commitment to BYU, many coaches on the Cougars staff retweeted the post. Including defensive ends/edge rusher Assistant Kelly Poppinga, who rejoined his alma mater this off-season after seven years away at Virginia and Boise State.

The addition of Brown gives BYU five commitments in the class of 2024. It also comes on the heels of a significant recruiting weekend for BYU that featured many high-profile junior prospects on unofficial visits. Brown was one of those prospects who saw BYU up close this past weekend.

BYU currently ranks as the 20th-best class for the 2024 cycle by the industry-standard 247Sports team rankings. Brown joins Springville’s Dallin Johnson and Stansbury’s Easton Baker as the local commitments in the 2024 class.

In four games played for Highland High School last fall, Brown played in only four games. But he was impactful in all four. They recorded 13 tackles (five were for loss), plus four sacks.

Along with playing on the defensive side of the ball, Brown also excels at wide receiver for Highland High. He’s also a dual-sport athlete, playing basketball in the winter.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 pm) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU moving to the Big 12 Conference on Twitter: @Mitch_Harper.

Follow @Mitch_Harper