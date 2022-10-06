Josef Martínez’s Incredible Bicycle Kick Wins MLS Goal of the Week

Josef Martínez has scored plenty of skillful, stunning goals for Atlanta United, but his latest from Saturday in New England might rank among his best.

It proved to be the best in MLS this week. Martínez’s Strike received 79 percent of the fan vote to win MLS Goal of the Week presented by AT&T.

The striker, who came on as a substitute in the 54th minute, finished the goal on an Incredible bicycle kick. The goal in the 81st minute tied the match before the New England Revolution eventually found the go-ahead goal and defeated Atlanta 2-1.

The kick was voted on by fans on the official MLS Twitter account. Martínez beat out Jhon Duran (Chicago Fire), Denis Bouanga (LAFC) and Carlos Vela (LAFC).

The goal was Martínez’s ninth MLS goal of the season. On the play, midfielder Marcelino Moreno sent the ball wide to Brooks Lennon, who had some space on the right edge of New England’s penalty area. Lennon crossed an impeccably placed ball to Martínez, and the Venezuelan put it past Revolution goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic on a bicycle kick. Both Moreno and Lennon were credited with assists on the play.

Although it ended up not being enough to save the result for Atlanta United, the goal was one of the most memorable of the season.