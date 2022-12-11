José Maria Olazàbal, LIV Golf and Jon Rahm

José Maria Olazàbal: LIV Golf, Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia He has won the Masters Tournament twice. But, when I think of José Maria Olazàbal, the first two things that come to mind are his “symbiosis” with Seve Ballesteros and “The Miracle at Medinah”.

Both things are located in the Perimeter of the Ryder Cup. And it was starting from Ryder that Olazàbal shared his thoughts on the current situation. He fully shares Jon Rahm’s opinion, that in Rome the best players should take the field, on both sides, regardless of the circuit they play on.

But he is also of the opinion that for LIV Golf players this will be unlikely. This is because Ollie does not expect any kind of cooperation between LIV Golf, the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour in order to reduce the hostility that currently characterizes professional golf.

According to Olazàbal, the six Picks that Luke Donald has available to complete the team that will take the field at the Marco Simone Golf & Country Club will be reserved for DP World Tour players.

José Maria Olazàbal, statements

“We are in a situation where LIV Golf is challenging not only the DP World Tour, but also the PGA Tour” “When you make decisions in life, you have to be ready to deal with the consequences” “I believe that, in this respect, the LIV Tour has embarked on a path that questions the lifestyle and organization of the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour” “As part of this competition, I believe we need to stay close to the players who support the DP World Tour” “If you decide to support a Tour, whatever it is, I believe that you should get the best out of that Tour.

That’s why in the past, even though we were members of the European Tour, we had to play and respect certain rules to be part of the Ryder Cup Team” “I don’t know if they (LIV players) crossed the line or not , but it’s a decision that makes it difficult for them to make the Ryder Cup squad.”

It is a comment that sums up his skepticism about the possibility of a truce between the Tours, beyond the thought of many players who wish for a truce, such as Jon Rahm. And just about the current number 5 in the world, he said: “Winning is everything.

It’s what defines the value of a player, and from this point of view, he’s holding the Spanish flag high.” “But it’s not just that, it’s also how he behaves and how he acts on and off the pitch” “In interviews of him he always speaks with respect towards others… In this respect, Jon has matured a lot in the last two years” “He placed very well both in the FedEx ranking and in the Race to Dubai, winning the Tour Championship” “He only won one Major? Winning a Major is difficult, there are only four a year, and he is still young, he has great possibilities”.

From one Major Champion to another, Olazàbal talked about another of his compatriots, Sergio Garcia. Specifically, they commented on the Wentworth episode. “I think he could have handled it better” “I understand it’s been a strange and difficult week as a result of the Queen’s death, but I’m sure he could have made things easier” “It didn’t take long to say ‘ I don’t feel well’ or ‘I’ve decided to go home'” “He had to at least give some information to the tournament management; after all, it is our Flagship event in Europe”. Olazàbal, on the other hand, did not say a word about Garcia’s statements regarding the Ryder Cup.