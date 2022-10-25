Jorginho Visibly stunned by Mateo Kovacic’s goal for Chelsea against Red Bull Salzburg then Mason Mount and manager Graham Potter really enjoyed Kai Havertz’s Champions League Strike

Mateo Kovacic’s goal against Red Bull Salzburg was so good even teammate Jorginho couldn’t believe it.

Kovacic gave Chelsea the lead in their Champions League group game, with Graham Potter’s side knowing a win would secure knockout qualification.

Getty Even Jorginho couldn’t believe Kovacic’s goal

Twitter Substitute Mount was impressed by the technique displayed by Havertz

Twitter And it seemed his manager was, too as Potter shared a smile with his player as they watched from the sidelines

It was a goal out of nothing with a loose ball finding the midfielder on the edge of the box and he hit it first time into the top corner.

As he wheeled away celebrating, Jorginho can be seen in the background with his hands on his head.

Shocked at how brilliant the goal was and Shocked that Kovacic had actually got on the score sheet. That was only his fifth Chelsea goal in what is his 197th appearance.

But then Kai Havertz decided to get in on the action and curled in a stunning goal into the top corner with his left foot to restore Chelsea’s lead after Junior Adamu had equalized.

It was so good, it drew gasps and smiles from the sidelines in the form of Mason Mount and Potter.

Former Blues player Scott Minto, though, was impressed with the ridiculous technique displayed by Kovacic for the first goal.

AFP Kovacic has scored for just the fifth time for Chelsea

A worldie out of nowhere… Mateo Kovacic puts Chelsea 1-0 in the lead with this first-time screamer!! 😱#UCL pic.twitter.com/dTZ0zGMvnu — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 25, 2022

Speaking on talkSPORT2, he said: “On his left foot with a bobbing ball, you cannot strike a ball sweeter than that. What a goal that is.”

He added: “He’s a top, top player, there’s no doubt about it. I actually think he’s Chelsea’s best midfielder at the moment.”

Kovacic is only the second player to score his first five Champions League goals under different Managers (Jurcic, Benitez, Zidane, Lampard, Potter), along with Luka Modric (Redknapp, Mourinho, Ancelotti, Benitez, Zidane).

Havertz, meanwhile, scored his first away goal in the Champions League – discounting his effort in the final at a neutral venue.