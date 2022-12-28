Jorginho to Newcastle, Fernandez to Chelsea?

With the opening of the January transfer window coming closer, there’s plenty of gossip swirling about who’s moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest Buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Jorginho attracts Newcastle attention as Chelsea look to bring in Fernandez

Newcastle United are interested in signing the Chelsea midfielder Jorginho in January, according to the Daily Mail.

Yet to sign a new contract at Stamford Bridge, the 31-year-old Italy international is set to enter the final six months of his deal in a matter of days, and Newcastle are reported to be keeping tabs on his situation. That could work out for Blues manager Graham Potter, who is reportedly looking to reduce the average age of his squad.

– Chelsea have proposed an offer in excess of €120 million to sign the Argentine midfielder Enzo Fernandez, according to Correio de Manha. The Lisbon-based newspaper reports that the Premier League side’s proposal is enough to activate the 21-year-old midfielder’s release clause, but Benfica are expecting more Clubs to step-up their pursuit if talks advance. While the Liga NOS side are doing all they can to keep him at the club beyond January, there is now a belief that he could leave amid strong interest Emerging from Europe’s top leagues.

That could explain why little progress has been made on a new deal for Jorginho, with clubs outside of the Premier League soon able to propose an official pre-contract agreement to secure his signature.

Juventus have also recently been linked with interest in signing Jorginho, but it looks as though they are set to face competition from the Magpies, who could discuss a verbal agreement with the Italy international ahead of a proposed move in the summer.

Jorginho started and played all 90 minutes of Chelsea’s 2-0 win on Tuesday over AFC Bournemouth, which snapped a five-game winless streak for the Blues in the Premier League.

11.39 GMT: Leicester City are hoping to see several players come in and out of their squad in the January transfer window to ensure their Premier League survival, the Daily Telegraph reports.

The 3-0 home loss to Newcastle United on Boxing Day has left Leicester 13th in the table, just four points above the relegation zone.

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers wants to add a centre-back, a left-back and a right-sided winger for the second half of the season. The club is willing to make Fringe players such as Caglar Soyuncu, Ayoze Perez, Jannik Vestergaard and Dennis Praet available for transfer to help raise funds for midseason signings.

“We’ve had a number of meetings with the ownership and the board, in terms of availability of funds,” Rodgers said. “We may not have the funds that others will have, but we will certainly be able to improve the depth in our squad.

“It is a difficult market but there are always good players you can sign in January. It is not just about signing players, it is about signing the right one. If the right ones are available we would like to be able to do that.

“Over the course of the next couple of windows you’ll see a big transition of the squad. There’s naturally players out of contract and various other things.”

10.46 GMT: Paris Saint-Germain boss Christophe Galtier denied suggestions of a rift between Lionel Messi and teammate Kylian Mbappe after they faced off in the World Cup final.

Messi won his country’s World Cup title with Argentina after they beat France 4-2 on penalties following a thrilling 3-3 draw. The Argentina Captain scored twice while Mbappe became the second player in history to score a hat trick in the men’s World Cup final.

Mbappe has already reported back for PSG and is set to feature against Strasbourg on Wednesday. Galtier said Mbappe was “very disappointed” but praised the France forward’s attitude.

“There is no reason to mix everything up in the relationship between Kylian and Leo [Messi],” Galtier said. “Kylian has a very good attitude having lost the World Cup.

“When you lose a World Cup final, you have a reason to be very, very disappointed. He was very disappointed, but he knew how to go on and behave, and had a lot of class to congratulate Leo and that’s very good for the club and for the team.”

Messi will return to PSG at the beginning of January, Galtier said on Tuesday.

09.52 GMT: Daley Blind will leave Ajax after agreeing to terminate his contract six months early, leaving the player as a free agent, the Eredivisie club announced on Tuesday.

Blind, 32, made his debut for Ajax in 2008 and, after a four-season stint in the Premier League with Manchester United, returned to Amsterdam in 2018 to win Dutch league titles in 2019, 2021 and 2022.

“I hope he can find another club to end his successful career with. Together with Daley, we have decided on a match in the Arena where he can say a proper Goodbye to the supporters,” Ajax chief executive Edwin van der Sar said.

December 27, 2022: Thanks for everything, @BlindDaley! 333 matches

13 goals

7 x Eredivisie Champion

2 x KNVB Cup

2 x Johan Cruyff Shield⁰

1 x Ajax Player of the Year in 2013

1 x Eredivisie Player of the Year in 2014 pic.twitter.com/wHirzlUnnZ — AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) December 27, 2022

09:00 GMT: Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said any swoop for a striker in January will have to be in line with “financial criteria” set by the club.

Ten Hag has seen one target, Cody Gakpo, move to Liverpool in a deal which could rise to €50 million. And while the Dutchman is not making a secret of United’s desire to replace Cristiano Ronaldo, he admits it will not be easy.

“We are looking for Offensive players, we are looking for a striker. It would be good because of all the games coming, we are playing every third day and it is tough,” Ten Hag said following a 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest it’s Tuesday.

“I think we are always in the market, but it has to match the Sporting criteria but also the financial criteria. We do what we can to bring in any player we can. For the progress of the team, we need to be more clinical .”

– Another tidbit out of Stamford Bridge, where it’s shaping up to be a busy winter: Benoit Badiash‘s proposed move to Chelsea is now moving towards the final stages, reports Fabrizio Romano. The deal is expected to be completed for a fee in the region of €35m, while the 21-year-old defender has already reached an agreement in principle with the Blues over personal terms. Chelsea have also been linked with a move for Joao Felix.

– Napoli are preparing to part ways with Hirving Lozano in the summer, understands Calciomercato. It is reported that the Serie A side are already assessing potential replacements, with the 27-year-old Mexican winger interested in a switch to the Premier League. He has remained a key player for Luciano Spalletti’s side in Napoli this season, making 19 appearances across all competitions.

– Marcos Alonso is keen to stay at Barcelona beyond the end of the season, writes Relevo. The 31-year-old has been a useful player for the club since joining in the summer on a free transfer, with manager Xavi Hernandez deploying him across the backline. Contracted until the end of the season, he is set to meet with the Camp Nou Hierarchy to discuss extending his stay with the club.

– A number of Premier League teams are keeping tabs on the Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, according to the Daily Mail. Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United, and Chelsea, who are watching his contract situation closely. While the England international had already agreed in principle to a new five-year extension at Goodison Park, the Toffees are yet to formally offer him fresh terms.