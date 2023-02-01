Jorginho, McKennie & Depay: Ranking the best value 2023 January transfers

Todd Boehly moved another step closer to his dream of fielding an entire starting XI of forwards in January, bringing in Mykhailo Mudryk, Joao Felix and Noni Madueke to bolster Chelsea’s faltering squad.

All three transfers were subject to intense scrutiny, and Felix’s disastrous debut against Fulham – where he was sent off early in the second half – did little to deflect criticism of his nearly £10m loan switch.

Although Mudryk’s promising cameo in the Blues’ Premier League draw with Liverpool went a long way to relieving the pressure on his shoulders, Madueke is probably the best deal from a value perspective.

A fee of £29m may seem like a lot for someone who averaged a goal every four games in his senior career so far, but several caveats must be attached.

Firstly, there is little chance of Madueke’s value crashing too spectacularly. Premier League Clubs will always need signings who meet the competition’s homegrown criteria, which means English players’ prices are massively inflated – it’s worth noting that he costs Chelsea less than recent fees paid by other sides for the likes of Michael Keane, Ollie Watkins and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Secondly, the guy clearly has talent. Blessed with a devastating combination of pace and skill, he carries the ball with exceptional confidence and never shirks his out-of-possession responsibilities.

Questions remain about his end product, but with the right guidance he can feasibly become the perfect modern winger for the Blues.