Jordan Wright back for Wildcats

The Kentucky football team won’t be at full strength when it faces Florida on Saturday in Gainesville.

But the Wildcats will welcome back a key piece.

Linebacker Jordan Wright, who was unavailable for UK’s season-opening win against Miami (Ohio), was back on the practice field this week, and Coach Mark Stoops confirmed to Reporters Thursday that Wright is available to play when No. 20 Kentucky takes on No. 12 Florida.

Wright is a 6-foot-5, 231-pound Graduate student playing his “super senior” season, the sixth year of Eligibility granted by the NCAA due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He has 42 games and 12 starts under his belt, a boon to a Kentucky defense set to deal with dual-threat Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson.

