Jordan Spieth Reaches Total Dad Status with 2023 PGA Tour Transportation Plans

Jordan Spieth may have officially become a father last fall when his wife, Annie, gave birth to their first child, Sammy, but the three-time major Champion reached Peak dad status when he told the media about his brand new travel setup.

Spieth, who fired off a six-under 64 during the first round of the Sony Open, revealed in his pre-tournament press conference that he’ll be living in an RV this PGA Tour season.

The Texan’s last three competitive appearances have all been on various islands—the Bahamas, Maui and now Oahu—but he’ll be in full motor home mode as soon as the Hawaii swing comes to a close. Spieth first mentioned his new transportation plans when a Reporter inquired about his housing setup for the week of the WM Phoenix Open. Options are scarce, as the tournament is being played in the same city and on the same weekend at the Super Bowl.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button