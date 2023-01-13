Jordan Spieth Reaches Total Dad Status with 2023 PGA Tour Transportation Plans

Jordan Spieth may have officially become a father last fall when his wife, Annie, gave birth to their first child, Sammy, but the three-time major Champion reached Peak dad status when he told the media about his brand new travel setup.

Spieth, who fired off a six-under 64 during the first round of the Sony Open, revealed in his pre-tournament press conference that he’ll be living in an RV this PGA Tour season.

The Texan’s last three competitive appearances have all been on various islands—the Bahamas, Maui and now Oahu—but he’ll be in full motor home mode as soon as the Hawaii swing comes to a close. Spieth first mentioned his new transportation plans when a Reporter inquired about his housing setup for the week of the WM Phoenix Open. Options are scarce, as the tournament is being played in the same city and on the same weekend at the Super Bowl.

“We’re doing the RV life,” Spieth responded. “Yeah, bought a bus last fall so we’ll be in that every week.”

After the 29-year-old’s opening round on Thursday, he was questioned further about the RV.

“Just glamping, you know. Slumming it,” said Spieth of life on the road. “Should be a lot of fun. The reason was kind of to have a home on the road. Got the same mattress I have at home, and we’ll leave a lot of Sammy’s stuff on the bus, therefore won’t have to pack a whole lot and can ride on it a lot in between events given the way the west coast swing —and especially the Florida swing.”

Spieth’s decision may seem unconventional, but there is a strong contingent of PGA Tour players—about a dozen—who are known to camp out in RVs week-to-week with their families. Jason Day and Bubba Watson were known RV-ers, until Watson recently made the jump to LIV Golf. Spieth aptly noted that the motorhome might not be the most convenient mode of transportation for Watson these days.

“It’s hard to go Saudi to Chicago in a two-week stretch in an RV,” Spieth said.

Watson’s spot in the PGA Tour’s RV parking lot has a good shot at being replaced soon—Spieth’s wife is apparently putting in quite a bit of work to grow the community.

“Annie is trying to recruit a lot of our friends out here to do it, so we’ll see in the next few years if that works or not.”

The Spieths first tested out the RV life back in 2020 at the PGA Championship. When their son Sammy was born, Jordan suggested they wait to resume the mobile home experiment until Sammy could sleep all the way through the night. At this fall’s CJ Cup in South Carolina, they officially broke in the new traveling home-base for the 2022-23 season.

The former Masters Champion will have an experienced driver Manning the RV wheel, but that doesn’t mean he’s not excited to take it out for a brief spin himself. Apparently, he’s looking forward to testing out the RV’s Horn as well.

“I’m a dad now,” Spieth said. “Someone wants me to honk, I’ll honk.”