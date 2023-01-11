Jordan Spieth leaning towards attending Super Bowl after WM Phoenix Open

The WM Phoenix Open is always a party, but 2023 could bring new levels of Chaos to the area with the Super Bowl being played right down the road.

For those who don’t mind battling traffic, it could set up an epic weekend that features the par-3 16thth at TPC Scottsdale and the NFL’s best battling for Eternal glory.

Jordan Spieth is among those who are considering making the 31.3-mile drive from the golf course to State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, but it might depend on which teams are vying for the Lombardi Trophy.

“I would say more than 50% chance of going regardless,” Spieth said Tuesday ahead of the Sony Open. “And if the [Dallas] Cowboys go, I would call that 100% chance.”

It’s not the first time the Super Bowl has been to the Phoenix area the same week as the WM, and it wouldn’t be the first time Spieth has made the drive after finishing up on 18. Spieth and his caddy, Michael Greller, went to the Super Bowl in 2015 after the tournament to watch the Patriots take down the Seahawks in a thriller.

“Michael is a big Seahawks fan, and that’s when they threw it instead of handing it to Lynch,” Spieth said. “I’ve been a Tom Brady guy, him being an Under Armor guy, and so I was on the good end and Michael wasn’t. It was just us two went to the game sitting together.”

As far as Lodging goes, Spieth didn’t have to battle the hoards of golf and football fans that will take the area over that weekend. He revealed Tuesday that he bought an RV last fall that he’ll use throughout the season.

Hopefully he has something other than the RV if he hopes to make it across town in time for kickoff.