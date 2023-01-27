Jordan Spieth is About to Play an Absurd Amount of Golf on the PGA Tour

Don’t look now, but Jordan Spieth will play seven of the next eight tournaments on the PGA Tour schedule, starting at next week’s AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

In 10 appearances on the Monterey Peninsula, Spieth has never missed the cut and has recorded six top 10s, including a win in 2017, a T3 in 2021 and runner-up to Tom Hoge last year.

In his 40 rounds in the tournament, Spieth has only recorded two rounds over par, leaving him a clear favorite for next week after missing the cut at the Sony Open earlier in the month.

