Jordan Spieth hits a shot on Thursday on the 17th hole at Waialae Country Club. Getty Images

Jordan Spieth, after a question about RVs, joked about LIV Golf.

And 2023 hasn’t lost a step on the topic.

To review, Spieth has mostly stayed about the fray. In early July, his social media channels had shared a note that squelched Rumors that he was in discussions with LIV, the upstart, Saudi-backed series that starts its second season next month, and that he backed the PGA Tour, the series he’s played professionally for over a decade. The next day, after the Scottish Open third round, Spieth repeated himself. And that’s about it.

But then Reporters asked him about his RV, his new transportation for this season.

It all started Tuesday, in Spieth’s pre-Sony Open press conference, when he dished on where he would be staying for next month’s Waste Management Phoenix Open, which will be played the same weekend as the Super Bowl. On Thursday, after the Sony first round where Spieth shot a six-under 64, he shared more about the accommodations for him, wife Annie and 1-year-old son Sammy.

“Just glamping, you know,” Spieth said. “Slumming it. Should be a lot of fun. The reason was kind of to have home on the road. Got the same mattress I have at home, and we’ll leave a lot of Sammy’s stuff on the bus, therefore won’t have to pack a whole lot and can ride on it a lot in between events given the way the West Coast swing — and especially the Florida swing. Should make traveling and getting settled and Packing up quite a bit easier.

“Yeah, look forward to it. I’ve already stayed in it once.”

At the CJ Cup last fall?

“That’s right.”

What are the dimensions?

“I don’t know the dimensions,” Spieth told a reporter. “Yeah, and if I did, I don’t think I would tell you. That would be like just giving you a tour of my home, I guess.”

Has he driven it yet?

“I haven’t driven it. I plan on driving it on an open-road stretch at some point when it’s not pulling out of Phoenix and not into LA, but maybe switch and do like an hour just because it would be fun.”

Who’s driving it?

“We have a driver, yeah, a guy who has done it for some other guys.”

Was there someone who gave him inspiration to buy it?

“We tried one, and Harding Park PGA, so we tested it out there. Annie wanted one for a while. I didn’t really want one prior to Sammy, like knowing he would sleep through the night and schedule and all that, because close Quarters compared to Renting a house.

“So she’s wanted one for a while, and it was just a matter of if the perfect one came at the right time, and it did this last fall.”

What had to be perfect about it?

“Just like one that — I mean, it’s not a minor purchase, so one that we really liked, the style that wasn’t going to require a lot of maintenance, that we had the right driver situation, the right space. The way they’re all built is different, so just needed to be the right rig.”

Spieth, though, was also asked what staying in it was like.

And he had a LIV connection.

And here is how you tie together an RV and the Threat to the PGA Tour.

“I was there by myself [at the CJ Cup] so I had tons of room, and we didn’t load it up yet,” he said. “We had just got it in. Yeah, it’ll be fun. There’s a number — at one point, I think there were a dozen guys, four of them went to LIV and sold theirs because they don’t really have the whole swings. It’s hard to go Saudi to Chicago in a two-week stretch in an RV.

“I think that had a lot to do with it. But I don’t know.”

