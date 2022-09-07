Jordan Schultz joining theScore as NFL insider, NBA Analyst

Jordan Schultz is joining theScore as an NFL Insider and NBA analyst, The Post has learned.

Schultz previously was a Reporter for ESPN and Yahoo Sports.

Aubrey Levy, who is SVP of Marketing and Content at theScore, explained the company’s rationale for the hiring.

“This is a new content strategy that we’re layering into our existing content operation. In thinking about who the right person was to bring in and help us take this on, Jordan fit a lot of buckets. For one, he’s proven that he can break stories. Two, he has a fire and a hunger that is amazing. The way he hustles and grinds on his own, finds stories and reports on them and builds relationships is fantastic. Beyond that, he also knows how to program for multimedia. He can write, he can produce his own social content, he can go on camera, he’s a jack of all trades,” Levy said in an interview earlier this week.

“When we think about theScore as a media organization, we’ve really found success by being versatile. They fit our organization beautifully. He doesn’t take a whole lot of production support, or 15 people around him with a camera crew to go out and do great work. Him, plus the reach and power of our media operation is a pretty awesome combination.”

Look for Schultz to appear on theScore’s popular social channels, including Twitter, TikTok, Instagram and YouTube.

The company, based in Toronto, has been ranked as high as the third most popular sports media app in North America according to ComScore. The app is focused on sports scores, news and information. Last year, theScore was acquired by PENN Entertainment, the parent company of Barstool. Eventually, Barstool will be switching from Kambi’s sportsbook management to a proprietary tech platform being developed by theScore.

Schultz’s coverage at theScore will include gambling.

“I’ve always been a fan of theScore and I’m fired up to join such a great team and strong media operation. From the outset of our talks, theScore just felt like a seamless fit for my reporting and on-air work. Their reach is immense and I’m ecstatic to contribute, both as an NFL Insider and NBA analyst,” Schultz told The Post in an email.

“I’ve worked diligently to cultivate strong relationships across the NFL and I’m thrilled to now be a Featured newsbreaker at an organization like theScore. This is an exciting next step and with football getting underway this week, the timing could not be better.”