Jordan Renuad, 4-star DE, commits to Alabama football over Oklahoma

Alabama football has its third defensive line commit of the class of 2023. Tyler Legacy four-star Jordan Renaud committed to Alabama over Oklahoma.

Renaud, the No. 69 Recruit in the Nation according to the 247Sports Composite, is Alabama’s ninth top 100 commit and 22nd overall.

Alabama wide receivers Coach Holmon Wiggins is Renaud’s primary recruiter and defensive line Coach Freddie Roach is his secondary.

Renaud, 6-foot-4 and 245 pounds, joins in-state four-star Hunter Osborne and Missouri product Edric Hill on the defensive line.

Hill was previously the last recruit to choose Alabama, which did most of its work in the summer, when he committed in mid-August.

Alabama has the No. 1-ranked class in the nation, Texas and Georgia sitting behind it in the top three.

Renaud is Alabama’s first commit from Texas in the 2023 class. He took an official to Alabama in June and to Oklahoma in September.

Renaud told Touchdown Alabama in July, “A lot of schools try to recruit against Alabama, but they really recruit for Alabama, making me more interested in them.”

He is the No. 7 defensive lineman in the Nation and No. 13 Recruit from Texas.

Jerell Rushin is a recruiting Reporter for the Tuscaloosa News and the USA TODAY Network. Reach him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter at @JerellRushin_.