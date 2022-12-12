Jordan Pickford should have saved France’s goal in England’s World Cup loss, says Foster

Ben Foster believes Jordan Pickford moved his feet ‘a little bit slow’ for Aurelien Tchouameni’s stunning long-range opening goal for France against England in Saturday’s World Cup quarter-final clash.

The former England goalkeeper claims the majority of Premier League goalkeepers would have kept the 25-yard effort out, as well as arguing that Pickford should have ‘overcompensated’ for the curl on the ball.

Real Madrid midfielder Tchouameni put France in front in just the 17th minute with what appeared to be a brilliant Strike but Foster told his followers on his benfcyclinggk TikTok account that he thought Pickford should do better.

Ben Foster thinks Jordan Pickford should have kept out Aurelien Tchouameni’s 17th minute hit

Foster argued that Jude Bellingham did not distract Pickford’s attempts to save the Strike

‘It was about 25 or 26 yards out, Bellingham’s about 25 yards from the goal and it’s gone through his legs. That hasn’t put Jordan Pickford off whatever right?’ Foster said.

‘What I think has happened is that he’s just got a little bit slow at moving his feet. I don’t think he’s underestimated that the ball is going to be curled that quickly, but as a goalkeeper at that level – again, at that level right? – you have to almost overcompensate for that.

‘You almost have to dive past the ball, do you know what I mean? I think most Premier League goalies make that save, I really do. I think most Premier League goalies make that save, full stop.’

The Real Madrid midfielder hit a curling effort from 25 yards into the bottom corner of England’s goal

The Everton stopper was later called into action and was able to keep out Olivier Giroud’s point-blank effort with a Spectacular dive to his right just moments before the Frenchman scored what proved to be the winner in the 78th minute.

Pickford had performed well for the Three Lions in Qatar, also drawing praise for a strong close-range save against Senegal in the previous game.

In total he conceded four goals in the tournament, with two coming against Iran and two against Les Bleus, making seven saves, two claims and finishing with an average pass completion rate of 77.2% in Qatar from five matches.

Foster went on to state that Pickford would likely accept fault for the goal of his own Accord

But his position is no longer unchallenged between the sticks for Gareth Southgate’s side, with both Aaron Ramsdale and Nick Pope performing at as high a level – if not occasionally higher – than him for Arsenal and Newcastle, respectively.

And Foster doubled down on his stance after suggestions that the Strike from Tchouameni was unerringly accurate on its way to the bottom corner, arguing that the ball was not even struck that sweetly.

‘I don’t think it was!’ they claimed. ‘I don’t think it was rifled, and I don’t think it was right in the corner.

‘I think if you show Jordan Pickford to look back at the goal, I think he’ll hold his hands up and say “I think I can do better for that!”‘