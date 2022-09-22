Jordan Lande scores the 50th goal

In the first game of the regular season for Women’s soccer, the Gorloks went into halftime, losing 1-0 against Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology.

Forward Jordan Lande said the coaches weren’t too happy about the score. Coming out of the locker room, she was able to score and tie the game. This was her first goal of the season, but it wasn’t until after the game when she found out it was her 50th career goal for Webster University.

“We were losing and I remember thinking, ‘let me do something about this so we don’t get yelled at again,'” Lande said. “So seven minutes into the second half, I scored the goal.”

It was on an in-bound play, when senior defender Reaghan Young threw the ball into Lande. Lande then headed the ball right over the tip of the goalkeeper’s gloves and into the back of the net.

According to Lande, this was the team’s first time scoring off a throw-in as far as she can recall, which is why it was such a special goal for her.

“We practice throw-ins all the time and it just never happens in the game,” Lande said. “I don’t think I have ever seen the coaches so happy.”

The Gorloks ended the game with a win after midfielder Abbey Poe scored just four minutes after Lande.

With this goal, Lande became the fifth person in Webster history to score 50 career goals. She said there was some relief whenever she found out she finally made it to 50.

“Last year, I was at 49 goals for the longest time,” Lande said. “For at least three games, I could have scored 50, but I guess I just kept getting in my head. It was kind of one of the reasons I wanted to come back [for an extra season] because I needed to get to that 50 goal mark.”

Lande now has 51 goals after scoring another goal in the game against Anderson College. This goal tied her with Webster University Athletic Hall of Famer Mary Jo Clark Cange for fourth all time.

Clark Cange played from 1999 to 2002 and was a four-year captain. She was four time All-SLIAC and is tied for first in career game winning goals with 16. She currently owns the Clark Academy of Irish Dance in Crestwood.

While Lande still has a long season ahead, she hopes to reach more of these records. Her main goal in her last season is to win some SLIAC Awards and help her team advance to the NCAA tournament. She hopes to get more than 60 goals before the season is over.

“Obviously, winning the SLIAC tournament is always the goal,” Lande said. “I hope we can get past the first round this year in the NCAA tournament and would love to possibly get Offensive player of the year. If our team can work on our Chemistry and work together more, we can definitely go far in the tournament.”

Share this post





